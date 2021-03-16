The American Rescue Plan, signed into law last week, will bring millions of dollars into Texas County to help municipalities, schools and county government.
The plan, which also includes $1,400 individual payments and child tax credits, among many programs, is Congress’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic that hurt schools, businesses and taxing districts.
About $1.5 million will be distributed to cities in Texas County. The largest goes to the City of Licking, which will receive about $570,000. Houston and Cabool each are expecting $380,000. Other towns expected to collect funding are: Raymondville, $60,000; Plato, $20,000; and Summersville, $90,000. It is the first time municipalities will receive money. The CARES Act approved last year sent no direct aid to cities. They apply for needs from Texas County’s allocation.
Texas County’s tally for essential government services and water, sewer and broadband projects, is $4.93 million, about $2 million more than the CARES Act. County governments are expected to receive about $65.1 billion. The first half will come within 60 days of signing of the bill. The balance will arrive one year after the first allocation.
Counties with public lands — such as Texas — are expected to receive additional funds for having forest property within their borders.
In south-central Missouri, counties will receive about $49.1 million. The largest amount is Pulaski County, which will obtain about $10.2 million. Phelps County’s take is about $8.6 million, and Howell County will add about $7.8 million.
