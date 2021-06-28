ACCIDENT

An Alton man was injured in accident June 25 south of Summersville. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Chase A. Beach, 34, of Alton, ran off the roadway and overturned several times, ejecting him. Beach was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. 

The patrol said the vehicle was totaled, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

