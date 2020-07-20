Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department were called to a 3:45 p.m. Monday accident at the low-water slab on Mineral Springs Drive just outside the city limits.
At 4:45 p.m., the Houston Fire Department was called to a small structure fire near Oak Hill Drive and Forrest Drive. It was a controlled burn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.