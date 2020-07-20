Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department were called to a 3:45 p.m. Monday accident at the low-water slab on Mineral Springs Drive just outside the city limits.

At 4:45 p.m., the Houston Fire Department was called to a small structure fire near Oak Hill Drive and Forrest Drive. It was a controlled burn. 

