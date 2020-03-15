ACCIDENT

A Lynchburg resident was injured Sunday, March 16, in an accident north of Roby, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Gloria E. Caamano, 66, of Menlo, Ga., backed from a private drive, and struck a northbound 2013 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Lesa J. Cantrell, 53, of Lynchburg.

Cantrell, who had minor injuries, was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

