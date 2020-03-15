A Lynchburg woman was injured Sunday morning in an accident about four miles north of Roby, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The patrol said a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Gloria E. Caamano, 66, of Menlo, Ga., backed from a private drive, and struck a northbound 2013 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Lesa J. Cantrell, 53, of Lynchburg.
Cantrell, who had minor injuries, was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
