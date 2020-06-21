A woman from Licking was killed Sunday morning west of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Beulah B. Warren, 58, was killed when her 2019 Nissan Versa left Highway 32 and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater. Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said the victim was not wearing a seat belt.
Assisting at the scene about two miles west of Licking were Tprs. Robert Crewse and Jason Sentman, the Licking Police Department, the Texas County Sheriff's Department and the Licking Fire Department.
It was the 16th fatality this year in Troop G. At the same time last year, accidents had claimed 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.