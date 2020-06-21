FATAL CRASH

A woman from Licking was killed Sunday morning west of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Beulah B. Warren, 58, was killed when her 2019 Nissan Versa left Highway 32 and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater. Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said the victim was not wearing a seat belt. 

Assisting at the scene about two miles west of Licking were Tprs. Robert Crewse and Jason Sentman, the Licking Police Department, the Texas County Sheriff's Department and the Licking Fire Department. 

It was the 16th fatality this year in Troop G. At the same time last year, accidents had claimed 11.

