Houston seniors, from left, Travis Swearengin, Gus Durst, Justin Stringer and Nathan Trentham stand with the Class 2 second-place trophy in 2007 following the Tigers' championship loss to Blair Oaks.

A 2007 graduate of Houston High School was killed Friday night in an accident at Vichy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Travis L. Swearengin, 32, of Columbia, was driving a northbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that traveled off the right side of U.S. 63, struck two buildings and overturned, the patrol said. 

The vehicle came to rest on its top in a driveway. 

Swearingin was active during his tenure at the Houston School District. 

