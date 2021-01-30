A 2007 graduate of Houston High School was killed Friday night in an accident at Vichy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Travis L. Swearengin, 32, of Columbia, was driving a northbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that traveled off the right side of U.S. 63, struck two buildings and overturned, the patrol said.
The vehicle came to rest on its top in a driveway.
Swearingin was active during his tenure at the Houston School District.
