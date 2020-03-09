A veterans home in the region is closed to visitors because of fears of coronavirus.
On Sunday, the Missouri Veterans Commission restricted access to its seven skilled nursing homes spread across Missouri, including one at St. James.
The veterans commission manages a total 1,238 beds. The other locations include Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. Louis and Warrensburg.
No visitors, vendors and volunteers are not allowed in the facilities until further notice, according to the commission’s website. Staff is helping families communicate with each other via video chat services.
