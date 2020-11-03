About 12.5 percent of the county’s registered voters have already cast a ballot before Tuesday’s election.
According to information Monday evening, there had been 2,037 ballots cast. Of those, 1,318 were voted in person at the county clerk’s office. Ballots have been mailed to 795 and 719 have been returned before Tuesday’s General Election.
