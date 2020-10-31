About 11.5 percent of the county’s registered voters have already cast a ballot before Tuesday’s election.

According to information Saturday afternoon, there have been 1,866 ballots cast. Of those, 1,159 were voted in person at the county clerk’s office. Ballots have been mailed to 795 and 707 have been returned before Tuesday’s General Election.

Absentee ballots can be requested up to the day before the election.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments