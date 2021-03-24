Today's the last day to request an absentee ballot before the April 6 election.
Persons can do so with Texas County clerk's office at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston. By state law, mail-in or faxed absentee ballot requests must be received by the election authority no later than the 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday before any election.
