Today's the last day to request an absentee ballot before the April 6 election. 

Persons can do so with Texas County clerk's office at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston. By state law, mail-in or faxed absentee ballot requests must be received by the election authority no later than the 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday before any election.

