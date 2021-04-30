VACCINATIONS

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccinations are filled during a mass vaccination clinic.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Friday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. 

In Texas County, 4,875 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 3,595 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 624 people. 

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 14.2 percent; Phelps, 23.1; Dent, 15; Shannon, 15.1; Howell, 13.1; Douglas, 11.6; Wright, 16.4; Laclede, 17.8; and Pulaski, 8.1.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments