The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Wednesday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. 

In Texas County, 4,266 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 3,279 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 565 people. 

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 12.9 percent; Phelps, 20.4; Dent, 14; Shannon, 13.9; Howell, 12.2; Douglas, 10.5; Wright, 14.8; Laclede, 16.5; and Pulaski, 7.3.

 

