The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Saturday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. 

In Texas County, 4,266 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 3,425 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 343 people. 

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 13.5 percent; Phelps, 21.7; Dent, 14.3; Shannon, 14.1; Howell, 12.7; Douglas, 11.1; Wright, 15.5; Laclede, 17.1; and Pulaski, 7.5.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the positivity rate in Texas County over the last seven days stand at 4 percent. That’s the percentage of positive cases in the last week.

 

