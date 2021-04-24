The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Saturday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties.
In Texas County, 4,266 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 3,425 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 343 people.
Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 13.5 percent; Phelps, 21.7; Dent, 14.3; Shannon, 14.1; Howell, 12.7; Douglas, 11.1; Wright, 15.5; Laclede, 17.1; and Pulaski, 7.5.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the positivity rate in Texas County over the last seven days stand at 4 percent. That’s the percentage of positive cases in the last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.