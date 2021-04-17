VACCINATION EVENT

Laura Tempel-Kurtz of the Kansas City area administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Darrell Sillyman of Houston during an event Thursday in Houston. Tempel-Kurtz travels across the state to assist with the mass vaccination events. The local one was organized by Texas County Memorial Hospital. 

 BRAD GENTRY | HOUSTON HERALD

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Saturday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. 

In Texas County, 4,212 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 3,170 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 618. 

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 12.5 percent; Phelps, 19.6; Dent, 13.6; Shannon, 13.8; Howell, 12; Douglas, 10.4; Wright, 14.5; Laclede, 15.6; and Pulaski, 7.2.

 

