The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new data Saturday on vaccination efforts in the state's counties. 

In Texas County, about 3,646 residents have initiated vaccinations, and another 2,436 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 727. 

Here are the vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 14.4 percent; Phelps, 22.8; Dent, 15.7; Shannon, 14.4; Howell, 14.9; Douglas, 12.5; Wright, 16.9; Laclede, 18.3; and Pulaski, 8.3.

 

 

