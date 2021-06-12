COVID-19 CASES

Texas County’s vaccinated population stands at about 19 percent as a rise in cases has been recently reported, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported on Saturday.

In Texas County, 5,450 residents and have initiated vaccinations, and 4,885 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 126 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri: Texas, 19.1 percent; Phelps, 32.6; Dent, 21; Shannon, 19.8; Howell, 20.5; Douglas, 16.9; Wright, 23.1; Laclede, 24.9; and Pulaski, 12.8.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 21.5 percent; Phelps, 32.6; Dent, 21; Shannon, 19.8; Howell, 20.5; Douglas, 16.9; Wright, 23.1; Laclede, 24.9; and Pulaski, 12.8

