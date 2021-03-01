A Houston School District committee is studying a new Tiger logo that will be incorporated into all marketing.
A report was presented Tuesday during a meeting of the Houston board of education. Amanda Munson, middle school principal, visited with the board members about the vision for the new Tiger. Other members of the committee are Jody Jarrett, Brent Hall, Ryan Munson, Joe Ward and Jim Moore.
Munson said the committee’s review included a study of current uses and working toward developing a forward-facing Tiger that is unique and promote school pride in all its uses. Currently, two pieces of Tiger artwork are the most popular and when approved, the district is expected to select a single one for use on all marketing materials, clothing and signage.
The group has had multiple meetings, and is working toward a recommendation this month. Additionally, school faculty, staff, businesses and patrons will be surveyed concerning their preference.
