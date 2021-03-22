VACCINATION

A clinic is planned Tuesday at Gainesville.

There is an opportunity to receive a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday in this region, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.

A drive-through event is 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Gainesville Church of Christ, 23550 Highway 160.

Registration is required at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.

 

