Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR OZARK... DOUGLAS...SOUTHERN WRIGHT...EASTERN TANEY...HOWELL AND SOUTHERN TEXAS COUNTIES... AT 1113 AM CDT, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CONTINUED TO REPORT THAT MULTIPLE LOW WATER CROSSINGS REMAIN FLOODED AND CLOSED DUE TO RECENT RAINFALL. CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE FF AT HUNTER CREEK EAST OF AVA... ROUTE FF AT TURKEY CREEK EAST OF AVA... HIGHWAY 142 AT THE SPRING RIVER WEST OF LANTON... HIGHWAY 142 AT THE BENNETTS RIVER WEST OF MOODY... ROUTE Y AT COWSKIN CREEK 3 MILES WEST OF AVA... ROUTE K, 3 MILES SOUTHWEST OF POTTERSVILLE... HIGHWAY 142 AT MYATT CREEK 4 MILES EAST OF LANTON... ROUTE Y, 4 MILES NORTHWEST OF MOUNTAIN VIEW... ROUTE JJ AT THE SPRING RIVER JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 160... AND ROUTE U, 6 MILES EAST OF WILLOW SPRINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&