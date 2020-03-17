Here is the latest information Tuesday related to efforts in Texas County to tackle the potential arrival of the coronavirus.Throughout Tuesday, we will be posting updates from reporters about the virus and its effects on daily life in the Texas County region.
•Gov. Mike Parson says 15 test positive; map shows locations.
•As of 2:30 p.m. on March 17, a total of 432 Missouri public school districts/charter schools out of 555 have closed or will soon close.
•Success School said it tentatively plans to return April 13 to classrooms. Here's the letter sent to patrons:
•The Plato School District announced it will continue to be closed for activities through Sunday, April 5. In its press release it said, "This Friday afternoon, we will deliver food and two weeks of homework to students. We have received special permission to deliver food for any child under 18 or person with a disability. If you would like to receive the free groceries, please have someone at home to accept items as milk and meat will be included. We will begin deliveries at 2 p.m. Should you not want food delivered, please call the school (417-458-3333). Life 360 snacks may be picked beginning Wednesday afternoon from 3-6 p.m. at the Life 360 building across from Just-in Time."
•As Mercy prepares to serve patients diagnosed with COVID-19, it is evaluating and may postpone some elective surgical procedures that are not urgent. CoxHealth is taking the same precautions in southwest Missouri. Mercy’s decision impacts patients at its hospitals in Springfield, Aurora, Cassville, Lebanon and Mountain View. Patients whose procedures are impacted will be notified as soon as possible, but since this is a fluid and evolving situation, there is no specific time frame for surgeries that may be postponed. Patients should assume that their procedure will continue as scheduled unless told otherwise.
•Opportunity Sheltered Industries, the county's sheltered workshop, will be closed Wednesday through Sunday, April 5.
•MU Extension programming has been suspended through May 15. This includes all 4-H club and project meetings, programs and events in the county. MU Extension offices will remain open at this time.
•Silver Dollar City is delaying opening to guests until Saturday, March 28.
• Missouri’s business community is facing extraordinary challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. During this time, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is focused on helping employers navigate this situation and access important resources. The Missouri Chamber has launched mochamber.com/coronavirus and is providing updates on a daily basis.
•Casinos will close across Missouri at midnight Tuesday and go at least until March 30.
•West Plains campus of MSU issues detailed advisory Tuesday on schedule.
•Cabool Municipal Court is canceled for March 18. All cases will be reset for 5 p.m. April 8.
•First Baptist Church at Houston on Tuesday morning said it will cancel all services and programs through and including April 5. The office will be open. The contact number is 417-967-2297. A service will be shown on Facebook, Youtube and on the church's website. Shopping services are available for members who are elderly, have illness or impaired immune systems. Its daycare will remain open only for those who have no childcare options.
•The Missouri State Highway Patrol has suspended driving tests across the state.
•The Houston City Council heard Monday night at its regular meeting that discussions are planned today related to city sports league play. School sports will come to a halt with the adjournment of districts, under state rules.
•Some sit-down eateries announced they would close dining rooms and opt for drive-through service to aid patrons.
• Missouri State University will extend spring an extra week — through March 27 — and wrap up the spring semester without returning to in-person classes.
"Beginning March 30, all in-person classes will move to alternative delivery," President Clif Smart said. "And we are extending spring break for one week to allow faculty additional time to be prepared to do that." Though much of campus is expected to remain open, the Foster Recreation Center will be closed starting today.
•And at MU, the University of Missouri Board of Curators executive committee voted Monday to give UM System President Mun Choi temporary authority for any policies, procedures or other measures that are appropriate to address the public health emergency related to COVID-19.
•Here's a handy mapping tool on cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.