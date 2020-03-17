A cow is on the loose in South Florida. It’s not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday the animal has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. Somehow it has eluded capture since late January.
The police department put out a tweet: “Wanted: Unknown Cow.”
Followed by this:
“Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”
Police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said officers and wranglers have been unable to catch the animal and have backed off when it gets too close to heavily traveled roads.
“It jumps fences,” she said. “It goes into pools.”
Police also say the cow is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.”
These are direct quotes.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
