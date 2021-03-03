Texas County’s positivity rate stood at 5.7 percent on Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.
That’s the percentage of positive cases tested during a seven-day period.
The vaccination rate for the first dose in the county was 8.6 percent. It said 2,185 have initiated the regiment. Of those, 515 have completed the second dose.
Two health departments are joining to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 16 at the Mansfield Community Center.
Douglas and Wright County will hold the event by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 417-741-7791, 417-926-0009 and 417-683-4174.
