A 5K event to raise money for the Copley family is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at Houston’s Emmett Kelly Park.
The family of Dr. Justin Copley, Houston High School’s principal, was injured Tuesday in an accident south of Roby. Copley’s wife, Heather, a kindergarten teacher at Houston, and their five children were injured. One child, 10, was critically injured and is hospitalized in a Springfield hospital. A second boy’s condition is less severe. The remainder are recovering.
Registration and check-in is 9 to 9:45 a.m. Opening remarks and prayer are at 10 a.m. A competitive race begins at 10 a.m. and an open race – 5K or shorter — starts at 10:15 a.m.
The cost is $30 for an entry fee and T-shirt. A T-shirt is $20. (More information is here: https://bit.ly/35MPfux)
“Friends and family of the Copleys are banding together to host a 5K run and fund-raiser to raise money to help provide hospital bills, hotel expenses and other needs such as food and gas,” organizers said in a statement. “We would like to invite you to join us in supporting this amazing family through sponsorship and financial support.”
Persons with questions can email benefit5k26@gmail.com.
