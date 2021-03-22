To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, organizations in the county will host several events over the next three years.
Beginning Thursday, March 25, the Texas County Historical and Military Museum will fly the 50-year commemorative flag at the Memorial Building on Grand Avenue Houston.
March 29 is declared as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It will fly through April 1.
Congress set in motion the recognition in 2008. In 2012, the president officially launched the commemoration. It will run until Veterans Day 2025. That same year, the United States of America Vietnam War 50th Commemoration established the Commemorative Partner Program, a hometown-centric, veteran-focused initiative designed for federal, state and local entities and communities, veterans’ groups, civic groups, industries, businesses, museums, libraries, schools, educational institutions, associations and many other organizations to assist a grateful nation in thanking and honoring Vietnam veterans and their families where they live.
