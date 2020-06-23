Willow Springs resident Kathryn Wagner purchased a $20 Scratchers ticket at Houston's Walmart Supercenter. Her $20 purchase turned into a $5 million win on the Missouri Lottery’s “$5 Million Big Money” Scratchers game. It is the biggest prize ever collected locally.
Wagner’s $5 million win makes her the 145th million-dollar-plus Scratchers winner and the 548th Missouri Lottery-made millionaire overall.
In the last fiscal year, players in Texas County won more than $3.3 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $343,000 in bonuses and commissions, and more than $590,000 went to education programs in Texas County.
