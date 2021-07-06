Texas County recorded 40 COVID-19 cases in the last week, the Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday.
Texas, like several counties in southwest Missouri with low vaccination rates, is experiencing an increase in cases, which are said to be driven by the delta variant. Only about 20 percent have been totally vaccinated in the county.
In the county, 28 are isolated at home and four are hospitalized.
In Springfield, both medical institutions, Mercy and CoxSouth, are calling for respiratory therapists to aid as re-enforcements in its treatment efforts. Mercy brought in ventilators from other locations. Cox said its supply is good.
Mercy has recorded days where its admissions have exceeded those pre-vaccination. On Tuesday, it reported 122 COVID-19 cases. Twenty-eight are in ICU and 24 are on ventilators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.