Texas County recorded 35 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours, the Texas County Health Department said. Additionally, the death toll rose by one to 11.
There are 61 persons who tested positive and are isolated at home; five are hospitalized.
The latest fatality was someone who was 80-90 years of age.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the county’s positivity rate in the last seven days — the percentage of positive cases — stood at 28.6 percent. The Missouri figure is 20.4 percent.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,078 cumulative cases; 1,001 are off isolation.
On Friday, the Houston School District reported five staff members and one student out with positive tests. Another 48 students and one staff member are on quarantine. Monday marked the start of a four-day week for all students. Previously, middle school and high school students attended two days in person and three virtually. Elementary pupils had continued to follow a normal schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.