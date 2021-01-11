The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched at about 3:45 a.m. Jan. 7 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at an Airport road residence at Cabool.

A 71-year-old woman there told the officer her 80-year-old boyfriend was not taking his medications and was being violent toward her.

The officer made contact with the man, and he reportedly appeared to be having a medical issue. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in West Plains.

•A 35-year-old Cabool man reported on Dec. 31 that numerous tools with a total value of $3,500.85 had been stolen from a Snap-On Tools truck at his Bluebird Road residence. There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

Jan. 4

Jared King – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked

Jan. 5

Jeffrey Thompson – possession of a controlled substance

Dustyn R. Moore – trespassing, assault

Carlton J. Curtis – 4-year Missouri Department of Corrections sentence

Joseph C. Williams – writ

Samantha Conway – Dent County warrants

William Paler – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, resisting arrest

Jan. 6

Sterling L. Moore – possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child

Levert Robertson Sr. – DWI

Adam L. Bessor – possession of a controlled substance

Alaina J. Ebert – possession of a controlled substance

Katie M. Foster – driving while revoked

Jan. 7

Emily L. Perry – possession of a controlled substance, delivery of weapon

Teresa Wright – 24-hour commitment

Chastity N. Cooper – stealing

Jan. 8

Landane Thomas – driving while revoked

Drew C. Boyle – 48-hour commitment

Jan. 9

Marc Zeumer – warrant

Darren L. Bussard – driving while revoked

Michael B. Peterson – probation and parole warrant

Gary Alliston – warrant

Christina M. Banderman – warrant

Michael S. Skouby – possession of a controlled substance

Jan. 10

Jordan Light – warrants

