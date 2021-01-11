The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched at about 3:45 a.m. Jan. 7 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at an Airport road residence at Cabool.
A 71-year-old woman there told the officer her 80-year-old boyfriend was not taking his medications and was being violent toward her.
The officer made contact with the man, and he reportedly appeared to be having a medical issue. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in West Plains.
•A 35-year-old Cabool man reported on Dec. 31 that numerous tools with a total value of $3,500.85 had been stolen from a Snap-On Tools truck at his Bluebird Road residence. There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
Jan. 4
Jared King – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked
Jan. 5
Jeffrey Thompson – possession of a controlled substance
Dustyn R. Moore – trespassing, assault
Carlton J. Curtis – 4-year Missouri Department of Corrections sentence
Joseph C. Williams – writ
Samantha Conway – Dent County warrants
William Paler – possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, resisting arrest
Jan. 6
Sterling L. Moore – possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child
Levert Robertson Sr. – DWI
Adam L. Bessor – possession of a controlled substance
Alaina J. Ebert – possession of a controlled substance
Katie M. Foster – driving while revoked
Jan. 7
Emily L. Perry – possession of a controlled substance, delivery of weapon
Teresa Wright – 24-hour commitment
Chastity N. Cooper – stealing
Jan. 8
Landane Thomas – driving while revoked
Drew C. Boyle – 48-hour commitment
Jan. 9
Marc Zeumer – warrant
Darren L. Bussard – driving while revoked
Michael B. Peterson – probation and parole warrant
Gary Alliston – warrant
Christina M. Banderman – warrant
Michael S. Skouby – possession of a controlled substance
Jan. 10
Jordan Light – warrants
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.