A Texas County business has extended an offer to give residents $25 when they receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The Walgreens program now is extended until Saturday, July 3.
The money will be paid in Walgreens Cash rewards for customers who have myWalgreens accounts.
People without an account can get a $25 Walgreens gift card.
Walgreens operates a store at 100 N. Grand Ave. in Houston.
“Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action,” a statement from the company said.
“As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations.”
Walk-in appointments are available. Appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.
