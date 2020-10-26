LATEST REPORT

The Texas County Health Department reported 21 more COVID-19 cases since Friday in the county.

There are 45 persons isolated at home with positive cases, up 10 since Friday.

Six are hospitalized, a decrease of two.

Since the pandemic began, there have been six deaths involving county residents.

Those off isolation since the virus hit this spring total 544.

On Monday, Missouri reported 171,022 cases including 2,810 deaths. The positive test rate, excluding repeat tests, was 22.7 percent  over the last seven days. In Texas County, the figure was 39 percent, the state said.

