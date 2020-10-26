The Texas County Health Department reported on Monday an additional 21 COVID-19 cases in the county since Friday.
There are 45 persons isolated at home with positive cases, up 10 since Friday.
Six are hospitalized, a decrease of two.
Since the pandemic began, there have been six deaths involving county residents.
Those off isolation since the virus hit this spring total 544.
On Monday, Missouri reported 171,022 cases including 2,810 deaths. The positive test rate, excluding repeat tests, was 22.7 percent over the last seven days. In Texas County, the figure was 39 percent, the state said.
