Weather Alert

...Minor Snow Accumulations Likely over Southern Missouri... .Rain will change over to snow later tonight and continue into Thursday. Minor snow accumulations are expected, particularly over elevated areas of the Ozark Plateau. Air temperatures and ground temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than freezing, therefore some of this snow will melt. However, moderate snowfall rates could lead to slick on roadways. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from a dusting to two inches. Elevated areas on the Ozark Plateau will have the best chances at receiving accumulations up to two inches. There is potential for even greater amounts over south- central Missouri if stronger bands of snow develop. * WHERE...Along and south of a line from Mount Vernon to Salem Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on untreated roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&