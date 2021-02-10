While some businesses were forced to shut down in March of last year due to COVID-19, others were deemed “essential” and continued operating.
There is perhaps no more essential line of work than staffing a 911 call center, and the Texas County Emergency Services 911 center in downtown Houston never missed a beat.
“2020 was definitely a year of change and adapting,” said assistant director Terra Culley. “With everything that happened the past year, I would say Texas County 911 is standing on a very strong foundation that is proven not to be shaken very easily. This only happens when the employees are as dedicated as these men and women are.”
The total calls received by Texas County 911 in 2020 was 45,876. That figure included 39,696 from the public dialing 911 and 6,180 initiated by on-duty first responders or law enforcement officers.
While the call volume was down a bit from 48,537 in 2019, there were some interesting statistical results from the first six months of 2020 that Culley said were likely related to the lockdown that began in March: There were 220 calls regarding domestic disputes compared to 160 in 2019, 62 calls related to suicidal concerns compared to 44 in 2019 and 433 calls about suspicious activity compared to only 343 in 2019.
In addition to Culley and director Susan Hale, Texas County 911 had 11 dispatchers in January of 2020, 14 in June (including one part-timer) and 13 in December (including two part-timers).
“I could not ask for a better crew,” Culley said. “Everyone pulled together and covered shifts when needed. We did have some COVID-related absences that had to be covered. There were many dispatchers who changed plans that had been made to cover shifts. Everyone helped out and made sure those who were ill – whether with COVID or just an illness – had the appropriate time to recuperate.
“These great people made sure the citizens of Texas County always had someone here to answer their call, even if it meant putting their own family and personal plans on hold. “
COVID-19 even altered the way dispatchers did their jobs.
“Dispatchers have a set of protocols that must be followed on each call, with regard to asking the questions,” Culley said. “On top of these protocols, we added new COVID protocols. Not only are these questions asked for medical calls, but we also now ask them for every call that will have some type of responder responding, whether it be law, fire or EMS. Not only is dispatch answering the call from the citizens, but we’re also always looking out for the responders.
“There were changes related to the development of COVID and dispatch took the changes in stride. Saying that I’m immensely proud of these dispatchers would be a great understatement. They do a thankless job day in and day out while all other agencies and citizens are scrutinizing their ability and performance.”
Culley said Texas County 911 would like to be staffed with 15 dispatchers.
“We have a great start to these numbers in 2021 with three new-hires,” she said.
The office phone number at Texas County 911 is 417-967-5309.
TEXAS COUNTY 911 CALL TOTALS FROM 2020 IN SOME OF THE MORE PREVALENT CATEGORIES
•Animal calls: 767.
These include cows out, dogs in the yard, animal bites, well-being checks on animals, lost or found animals, etc.
•Domestic incidents: 380.
•Suicidal people or suicide attempts: 121.
Hang up/open line: 1,007.
•Motor vehicle accident: 563.
•Pursuits, including all agencies dispatched by 911: 39.
•General question calls: 939.
These could be about anything from asking if someone was arrested, to inquiring about when daylight saving time begins and everything in between.
•Scam (or possible scam) reports: 63.
•Unknown medical/general sickness: 953.
•Stolen vehicle: 99.
•Suspicious circumstances, person or vehicle: 857.
•Theft: 336.
•Reports of people being threatened by other people: 103.
•Traffic stops: 3,013.
•Well-being checks: 404.
