Texas County's first baby of 2020, Everleigh Hall, is held by her father, Brent Hall. With them are, from left, Texas County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary members Reece and Lana Bucher, the baby's brother Garyn Hall, the baby's mother Whitney Hall and the baby's sisters, Kameron and Elesyn Hall.
During halftime of a junior varsity boys basketball game during February in Hiett Gymnasium, Houston High School principal Dr. Justin Copley has his head shaved as the conclusion of a fundraising contest called “Hairs the Deal” organized by the senior class to help cover the cost of a senior trip.
At the annual banquet hosted in March by the Houston Area Chamber of Com-merce, several women donned dresses appropriate for the event’s “Gone with the Wind” theme. From left, JoAnn Adey, Amber Stone, chamber director Angie Quinlan, Cassie Gunter, Christina Lane and Beverly St. John.
A huge American ag hangs from the City of Houston Fire Department’s ladder truck during April on Grand Avenue downtown. The big version of Old Glory was waving in honor offormer Houston Fire Chief Don Rust, who died the previous Saturday.
As a huge crowd watches in early August, cars and drivers mix it up in the arena at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds during the second night of the second annual "Show Me Smash" demolition derby hosted by the chamber.
Without question, 2020 was one of the most trying years ever.
It was marked globally by the COVID-19 pandemic, marred nationally by high levels of social unrest and unprecedented western wildfires, and intensified locally by a rare hail storm and fierce wind storm.
But through it all, people continued to live their lives and the Houston Herald was there to document lots of what went on in Houston and the surrounding area.
Here’s a look at some of it.
JANUARY
•Several people in local public positions shared their hopes and expectations for the coming year. At that time, nobody saw what was coming.
•Wicked weather becomes an issue, as flooding, ice, thunder and lightning all strike within a 24-hour period.
•In a review of 2019, Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey states that drugs are to blame for much of the county’s crime.
•The Houston board of education extends the contract of superintendent Dr. Allen Moss through the 2022-2023 school year.
•The Houston High School girls basketball team beats Newburg, 59-53, in a thrilling overtime contest in Hiett Gymnasium.
•Work begins on upgrading of the City of Houston’s swimming pool, with demolition of some of the old infrastructure.
•City of Houston Fire Department Chief Robbie Smith reviews 2019, a year featuring improvements and upgrades in equipment and training within the agency.
•For the second consecutive year, people interested in harvesting predators gathered in Texas County for an organized hunting competition: The Connor Clifton Memorial Coyote Hunt.
FEBRUARY
•Facing criminal prosecution on multiple felony charges for alleged misconduct while Texas County sheriff, James Sigman officially resigns following a hearing regarding whether he should be formally ousted from office.
•Houston Police Department Chief Tim Ceplina reports that officers handled a record number of cases in 2019.
•During a game at Conway, Houston High School senior guard Clayton Moore passes the career 1,000-point mark in scoring.
•The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce announces its 2020 events schedule.
•After squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, the Houston High School boys basketball team regrouped and came out on top in a hotly contested South Central Association contest at Cabool, 48-46.
•With little or no fanfare, Texas County celebrates its 175th birthday.
•During halftime of a boys basketball game in Hiett Gymnasium, Houston High School principal Dr. Justin Copley and senior Sterling Jackson have their heads shaved as the conclusion of a fundraising contest called “Hairs the Deal” organized by the senior class to help cover the cost of a senior trip.
•The Houston City Council approves the purchase of the 73-acre, 9-hole Oakwood Golf Club and its 6,000 square foot clubhouse (located off of Highway B east of Houston). The facility’s name is later changed to Houston Municipal Golf Course.
•The Houston High School boys and girls basketball teams both fall to Liberty in the first round of the district playoffs.
MARCH
•The Texas County Historical and Military Museum reopens. Director Ron Jones says the facility will remain open on Thursdays year-round instead of only from March through October.
•The U.S. Department of Agriculture awards the City of Houston a $435,000 grant toward the purchase of a new fire truck.
•After 34 years as an officer with the Houston Police Department, David Kidwell retires. Kidwell worked the overnight shift for his entire career with the agency. He would later become a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.
•To keep up with demand for its electrical utility products, the Durham Company’s Houston plant expands into a portion of the former Lee building on Spruce Street.
•Texas County Memorial Hospital announces the formation of a COVID-19 task force.
•Former Houston mayor Don Tottingham was honored posthumously with a “Best of Missouri” award from state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.
•The Houston High School baseball team and tennis team prepare to defend their district championships, and the softball team prepares to defend its conference championship. None of the squads would play a game in 2020, as high school spring sports are suspended due to COVID-19.
•Romines Motor Co., Houston’s Ford dealership that opened in 1933, is sold by owners Don, Barbara and Tyler Romines to a group consisting of local residents Rick Dixon, Josh Dixon, Rocky Gilbert and Kane Roth. The dealership’s name becomes Piney River Ford.
•Houston School District officials gather for a groundbreaking ceremony for the district’s $6.5 million construction project that includes a new high school gymnasium.
•Schools close, healthcare providers announce restrictions and grocery staples fly off the shelves as the region prepares for the arrival of COVID-19. Local leaders and officials discuss the situation. Toilet paper flies out of stores.
•Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issues an order limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less.
•A March 27 storm descends on the region and drops huge hailstones in several areas, causing millions of dollars in damage.
APRIL
•Multiple area churches begin offering “drive-in” services.
•Due to the coronavirus situation, the Texas County Food Pantry begins distributing food to clients outside the building.
•Gov. Mike Parson, in a reversal issues a “stay-at-home” order, and Missouri essentially shuts down except for a long list of services and businesses deemed “essential.”
•Many businesses are affected by the hail storm, and roofs on numerous buildings need replacing.
•Construction continues on the Houston School District’s gym and the City of Houston’s swimming pool.
•Gov. Parson announces that Missouri schools will not reopen, and remote education becomes standard.
•Long-time Houston Fire Chief Don Rust dies and is honored by current local firefighting personnel.
•Coaches and players from Houston High School spring sports teams weigh in on the loss of their 2020 seasons.
•A “Drive-By” event takes place in which Houston High School spring sports senior athletes are honored by people in vehicles driving past them as they gathered at various venues on campus (while observing social distancing guidelines).
•A feature story garners major attention that describes how a boy found a message in a bottle next to the Gasconade River near Hermann that was dropped into the Big Piney River at Dogs Bluff in 1984.
MAY
•Strong straight-line winds pound Houston during a mid-afternoon storm, downing electrical poles and utility lines and disrupting electrical service. Some structures were damaged, and one person sustained injuries.
•In an effort to inform small business owners in Texas County about unique financial options available during the COVID-19 crisis, City of Houston economic development director Rob Harrington conducts a “Go To Meeting” webinar.
•A feature story highlights Houston Sportswear, a firm on Industrial Drive that has produced a wide variety of “collegiate wear” for about 21 years. The company started making masks in late April to meet an obvious demand.
•Two Houston High School seniors sign collegiate baseball scholarships: Sterling Jackson and Jacob Koch.
•Personnel from the Houston Rural, Raymondville and City of Houston Fire departments battle a major house fire on Hayes Drive north of Houston.
•Residents of Houston House Nursing Center are honored by a “drive-by” salute including about 50 vehicles.
•Accompanied by coaches from several sports, numerous Houston High School athletes gather several days a week for organized workouts on the school grounds while being careful to follow social distancing guidelines.
JUNE
•Dylan Hanger, the estranged husband of a missing woman who disappeared in Texas County, is charged with second-degree murder after her remains are found in Ozark County.
•Mineral Area College announces a schedule for classes that will be offered at the Piney River Technical Center in Houston.
•Changes are announced within the coaching ranks in Houston High School’s basketball program. After being HHS girls head coach for four years, Jim Moore moves over to the Tiger boys squad, while Brent Kell is back at the helm of the Lady Tigers after retiring in 2016 following a 30-year stint leading the team.
•Houston High School holds a graduation ceremony that was delayed for weeks due to COVID-19.
•A feature story highlights Frank Gayer and his Sounds Gone Mad Car Audio & Electronics business in Houston.
•Houston House Nursing Center employee Sarah Jones is honored for putting out a fire in the facility’s kitchen, and potentially saving lives.
•Texas County commissioners hosted a meeting concerning distribution of about $2.9 million that the county received in May as part of the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
•D&L Florist and owner Shari McCallister hosts a celebration in recognition of the business’ 30th anniversary.
•Houston High School volleyball head coach Loran Richardson leads summer practice sessions in Hiett Gymnasium.
JULY
•The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its third annual Independence Day Parade on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.
•Two former U.S. Navy sailors – Carl Bell of Houston and Dale Schmidt of Kansas City – reunite in Houston more than 50 years after being crewmembers aboard the destroyer USS Porterfield.
•Progressive Ozark Bank announces staff members for its new Licking branch.
•Due to COVID-19, the annual Raymondville Picnic is cancelled and the carnival pulls out of the annual Old Settlers Reunion.
•The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that Texas County small businesses received at least $11.7 million as an incentive under a government Payroll Protection Program to keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic.
•Security Bank of the Ozarks opens its new location on Holder Drive in Houston.
•Houston High School boys basketball head coach Jim Moore leads summer practice sessions in Hiett Gymnasium.
•Houston marks its effort to become a 1-gig Internet city during a ceremony recognizing the beginning of a $1.8 million construction project.
•Houston High School football head coach Jim Moore leads summer camp practice sessions.
•The 70th annual Texas County Fair begins its 5-day run of livestock-oriented activities.
•The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its second annual two-night “Show Me Smash” demolition derby.
AUGUST
•The City of Houston’s new swimming pool opens to the public.
•Several races for local offices are contested during the primary election.
•Two people are injured — including a Houston Police Department officer — in a crash South U.S. 63 near Pizza Hut.
•With a touchdown on the final play of the game, the Houston beats Cabool 14-12 in the annual high school Alumni Football Game.
•Two new road deputies are added to the Texas County Sheriff’s Department’s roster: Brandon Barnes and Andy Edwards.
•The Houston High School volleyball team begins preseason practice.
•Area students return to school for the first time since spring.
•Law enforcement personnel investigate an armed robbery that occurs at a business on South U.S. 63 in Houston.
•A local church honors Houston police officers by presenting each one a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant.
•The Houston High School football wins its season-opening game at Sarcoxie.
SEPTEMBER
•After being accused of murdering a teen north of Cabool in September 2017, Houston resident Andrew Vrba, 21, is found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action during a procedure in a Greene County courtroom.
•Texas County Sheriff’s Department officers don custom-made badges commemorating the county’s 175th anniversary.
•An experienced officer is hired by the Houston Police Department: Jordan Goodwin.
•A feature story highlights Kissiar Sunflower Patch, where people can “adopt” sunflowers and place specially-designed cards on them bearing notes in memory of lost loved ones.
•Local firefighters collect money from motorists on U.S. 63 during the annual “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
•The Houston High School football team is defeated by Salem for the 40th consecutive time in a streak spanning the same number of years.
•Texas County communities rally around the Copley family of Plato after a crash on Highway 17 that leaves a mother and several children injured.
•In recognition of National POW/MIA Day, members of American Legion Post 41 conduct a ceremony at the Military Memorial adjacent to the county administrative building in downtown Houston.
OCTOBER
•A feature story describes how Houston resident Barbara White meets her brothers and other family members for the first time ever following her adoption in 1937, 10 days after she was born.
•The Houston Herald earns 22 awards in the Missouri Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
•Volunteers who work at events sponsored by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce are recognized.
•The newest addition to the City of Houston Fire Department’s fleet arrives: A 2020 Pierce Saber pumper truck. The vehicle was purchased for a total price of $580,000, with $435,000 coming from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant and $145,000 from the one-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2019.
•Local 4-H groups are recognized during National 4-H Week.
•Senior Ty Franklin is crowned 2020 Houston High School King of the Court.
•Down 14-11 in the fifth set with host Willow Springs serving, the Houston High School volleyball team scores 5 straight points to win the set 16-14 in overtime and win an SCA game 3 sets to 2. The victory was one of five straight posted in conference play by a surging Lady Tigers squad.
•Senior Janessa Foster is crowned 2020 Houston High School Homecoming Queen.
•The Houston Community Foundation and the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce team up to host a Halloween event in the community building at the chamber’s fairgrounds.
NOVEMBER
•On General Election Day, voters choose two county commissioners and weigh in on several other issues.
•Personnel from four area fire departments gather in Houston for a School Bus Rescue Class conducted by the University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute (a division of the MU Extension).
•HHS graduate Kobe Sutton opens a barber shop in downtown Houston: Balance Barber Co.
•Students at Raymondville School honor U.S. military veterans during a “drive-by” event on Veterans Day.
•City of Houston firefighters respond to vehicle fires on two consecutive days.
•For the second year in a row, the 25th Judicial Circuit earns a prestigious award from the Missouri Supreme Court. The circuit covers Texas, Phelps, Pulaski and Maries counties.
•For his efforts during an incident in December 2019, Trevor Merckling, a 2014 graduate of Houston High School, is awarded a Medal of Valor by the Springfield Police Department.
•The Houston High School boys and girls basketball teams prepare for the 2020-2021 season.
•The Houston School District announces plans to implement a four-day in-person schedule after going with a hybrid model for many weeks that included two in-person days and three virtual learning days.
•Ozarks Food Harvest provides a large walk-in freezer to the Texas County Food Pantry.
DECEMBER
•The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 176,604 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season. Hunters in Texas County kill 3,734 deer to place the county third in the state, behind Howell and Franklin counties.
•Missouri’s bicentennial quilt is displayed at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston.
•Nicknamed “The Kettle Angel,” an anonymous donor drops a valuable gold coin into a Salvation Army Red Kettle at Walmart for the second year in a row.
•The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Christmas parade on Grand Avenue downtown. The event takes place at night for the second consecutive year.
•The Piney River Brewing Co. of Bucyrus earns three medals at the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship.
•The Houston Rural Fire Department and Raymondville Fire Department both announce that they will seek the creation of a tax-based fire district. Both agencies collect signatures on petitions in hopes of getting the measures on the April 2021 ballot.
•Current Houston Mayor Willy Walker and former Houston business owner and city council member Don Romines each file to run for mayor in 2021.
•The annual Shop with a Hero program takes place at the Houston Walmart, with 220 kids each getting the chance to spend $100 while shopping with a member of law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services.
•Area residents celebrate Christmas.
A firefighter prepares to climb to safety as flames rise from the roof of a burning house during May on Hayes Drive north of Houston.
The first baby of 2020 Everleigh Hall is held by her father, Brent Hall, and with them, from left: Reece and Lana Bucher, TCMH Auxiliary members, Garyn, the baby's brother; Whitney Hall, PA-C, the baby's mother; and the baby's sisters, Kameron and Elesyn.
During a period of wintry weather that lasted several days, big, wet snowflakes fall last Thursday in downtown Houston. While areas in the county at higher elevations received two or three inches of snow and roadways became covered with white stuff, the amount in town was less and pavement mainly remained wet.
Connor Clifton Memorial Coyote Hunt volunteers Jonathan Clifton, left, and Russell Gaither await weigh-ins at the conclusion of the event on Sunday, Jan. 19 outside the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds.
The Summersville branch of the Texas County Library held its seventh annual Princess Tea Story Time on Saturday, Jan. 18. Princess Rachel McGregor reigned during the event and read stories to those attending. Door prizes were awarded and dainty cakes and pink lemonade were served. (submitted photo)
During a recent study on community helpers, the Houston Head Start took a trip to the Houston fire station. The kids toured the station, sat in several fire trucks, learned about the different equipment firefighters use and visited with Fire Chief Robbie Smith. With the students are teacher Sheena Postlewait, family advocate Tiffany Miller and teacher aides Dorothy King and Kerry Brown. (Submitted photo)
Houston Police Department Chief Tim Ceplina, left, and Sgt. Matt Woodmansee stand in front of the agency's new 2019 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Both officers are sporting the department's new look, complete with new bullet-proof tactical vests and lightweight long sleeve shirts, along with updated body cameras and radios.
Construction crews remove debris from the site of the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool, which is set for replacement this spring. By Friday, a wading pool had been removed from the site at Westside Park. BRAD GENTRY | HOUSTON HERALD
The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday of last week at the McDonald's restaurant in Houston. The event coincided with an open house showcasing the completed remodeling of the store's interior. Along with chamber personnel, attendees included City of Houston employees (including Mayor Willy Walker, who read a proclamation to the group), McDonald's officials and employees and other members of the community. McDonald's opened in Houston in April 1993.
Houston mayor Willy Walker signed paperwork for a USDA Rural Development grant for a new fire truck during a ceremony at city hall Thursday morning. Seated, from left, Houston city council member Joe Honeycutt, local USDA Rural Development office representative Emma Hohenberger, Walker, Will Wheeler of Sen. Roy Blunt's office and Jenni Riegel of Rep. Jason Smith's office. Standing, Houston city administrator Scott Avery, city clerk Heather Sponsler, economic development director Rob Harrington and fire chief Robbie Smith.
Cpl. David Kidwell stands with family members during a fish fry lunch in his honor hosted by the City of Houston last Friday at the city electric department shed on Oak Hill Drive. From left, Kidwell's grandson Wesley Hohlt, his daughter Jackie Hohlt holding his other grandson Warren, Kidwell, his mother Karen Kidwell and his wife Cheryl Kidwell.
At the annual banquet hosted in March by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, several women donned dresses appropriate for the event's "Gone with the Wind" theme. From left, JoAnn Adey, Amber Stone, chamber director Angie Quinlan, Cassie Gunter, Christina Lane and Beverly St. John.
A color guard quartet from the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo., performs as part of an event last Friday marking the opening of the Texas County Historical and Military Museum in downtown Houston. The group has had success in regional competition and is expected to be a contender at this week's nationals.
Houston School District officials stand together Tuesday afternoon during a ground breaking ceremony for the district's new gymnasium construction project. From left, Superintendent Dr. Allen Moss and board of education members Jeff Gettys, Leon Slape, Jo Holland, Stacie ely, Jennifer Scheets, Christie Koch and Darren Ice.
Owners and staff of Piney River Ford and Romines Motor Co. and family members. From left, Shelbi Dixon, Josh Dixon, Lisa Dixon, Rick Dixon, Lydia Dixon, Tyler Romines, Barbra Romines, Don Romines, Kane Roth, Kayla Roth, Rocky Gilbert, Brittany Gilbert, Lynn Loveland and Jay Loveland.
In a meeting last Wednesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston, Texas County emergency management director Clint Schwarz addresses a gathering including members of the Houston Miniserial Alliance and leaders from churches in other parts of Texas County, along with fire department personnel and leaders of other public organizations in the county. Schwartz answered questions and various attendees shared strategic suggestions related to coronavirus.
During a meeting about coronavirus Friday afternoon at the Texas County Justice Center, Texas County emergency management director Clint Schwarz, left, addresses a gathering including City of Houston and Texas County officials, along with members of local law enforcement agencies and other entities. Representatives of the Texas County Health Department and Texas County Memorial Hospital also spoke.
Texas County emergency management director Clint Schwarz discusses matters during a meeting Tuesday at the Texas County Health Department. Listening are Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey and officials from several county fire departments. Schwartz is now conducting briefings via conferecne calls to comply with government officials' calls to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
Numerous volunteers bag food items Tuesday morning at the Texas County Food Pantry as the facility prepared to switch to a sidewalk food distribution only policy, with no clients allowed in the building.
City of Houston Fire Department Chief Robbie Smith uses a drip torch to spread fire during a controlled burn operation Thursday afternoon in an area of rough on the west side of the city-owned Oakwood Golf Club.
Mike Jones, of Mobile Auto Glass in Simmons, prepares to replace a windshield on a 2012 Ford Focus Thursday morning at Piney River Ford. All but four of the vehicles on the dealership's lot sustained damage from the major hail storm that passed through part of the area on Friday, March 27.
Houston resident bobby Bell accepts a meal from Roberto Garcia Jr. at the Liilia's Taqueria pickup window in the alley on the east side of Gradn Avenue in downtown Houston. Some area restaurants remain open with drive-through or pickup service only.
A pair of employees mans the specially roped-off area at the entrance to the Houston Walmart. During the COVID-19 situation and the subsequent social distancing standards, management said the store is maintaining a maximum number of 269 people inside until further notice.
A parade of vehicles rolls past HHS baseball team seniors during last Friday's "Drive-By" event. Lights in Tiger Stadium and at Carter Field can be seen shining in the background, as part of the nationwide "Be The Light" campaign.
The American flag in the middle of the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston waves in the breeze last Thursday afternoon behind fencing adorned with brightly colored waterproof ribbons. Dozens of the ribbons were produced and donated by D&L Florist in Houston and placed on businesses' doorways and other locations as a way of recognizing Houston High School seniors whose school year was cut short by COVID-19.
City of Houston employees install a polypropylene surface Friday morning on the city's half-court basketball facility between Walnut Street and Main Street. City parks and recreation department director Stetson Evetts said the court is now ready for use. A similar surface will soon be installed on the full-court facility at Emmett Kelly Park that was recently enlarged.
Banners depicting Houston High School graduating seniors hang from pole in the Lone Star Plaza. The City of Houston put up banners honoring all of the graduates whose school year was cut short by COVID-19. Each banner shows a different kid on each side.
Residents of Houston House Nursing Center sit in the facility's parking lot during a "drive-by" salute last Thursday morning. The procession on Industrial Drive featured about 50 vehicles, including some from various law enforcement and emergency response agencies, and dozens of cars and trucks containing children and relatives of the residents and other people wanting to wish them well. As the vehicles slowly drove by, residents applauded and people yelled out statments of encouragement and love. Due to COVID-19, Houston House has been on lockdown for about two months, with no visitors allowed inside and residents allowed only limited movement.
Workers with Westport Pools (out of Maryland Heights, Mo.) install coping on Wednesday of last week at the City of Houston's new municipal pool at West Side Park. City officials expect the facility to be ready for public use sometime this summer.
City of Houston economic development director Rob Harrington and Houston Industrial Development Authority (IDA) board president Carl Honeycutt prepare last Thursday to sign paperwork for a $260,000 USDA Community Facilities Grant benefiting the Piney River Technical Center. Also present for the signing were several IDA board members and others with important roles related to the grant funding. Front row, from left, Honeycutt, Harrington and IDA board members Tom Dunn and Dr. Justin Copley. Back row, Houston Schools Superintendent Dr. Allen Moss, Texas County Memorial Hospital healthcare foundation director Jay Gentry, IDA treasurer Brad Rees and TCMH CEO Wes Murray.
During a celebration on Friday of the 30th anniversary of D&L Florist in Houston, The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce recognized numerous businesses that have operated in Houston for at least 30 years.
The Houston Lions Club recently recognized the Houston School District Teachers of the Year. From left, Greg Huffman (high school), Veronica Douglas (elementary school) and Sandra Haney (middle school). At right is Lions Club president Bennie Cook. "We are blessed to have some great teachers in our area," Cook said, "and the Lions Club officers and members appreciates everything they do."
Texas County Memorial Hospital personnel deal with a lone person in a car at a free COVID-19 drive-through testing event Tuesday morning at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce fairgrounds. Officals said test results would take up to 10 days to receive.
A firefighter prepares to climb to safety as flames rise from the roof of a burning house during May on Hayes Drive north of Houston.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
The first baby of 2020 Everleigh Hall is held by her father, Brent Hall, and with them, from left: Reece and Lana Bucher, TCMH Auxiliary members, Garyn, the baby’s brother; Whitney Hall, PA-C, the baby’s mother; and the baby’s sisters, Kameron and Elesyn. (Submitted photo)
A bald eagle observes its territory on a sunny winter afternoon while perched on a branch high above the Big Piney River west of Houston.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Gertie (The Permapup) demonstrates what it's like to be a Pembroke Welsh Snorgi.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
An old barn and its surroundings bear a coat of ice during an outburst of wintry weather on a Janurary afternoon west of Houston.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Surrounded by paperwork, Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey sits at his desk inside the county Justice Center in Houston.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
A crane from Prestige Crane Service in Blue Springs lowers a top section of the new vault last Wednesday moring at the Security Bank of the Ozarks construction site on Holder Drive in Houston.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
During a period of wintry weather that lasted several days, big, wet snowflakes fall last Thursday in downtown Houston. While areas in the county at higher elevations received two or three inches of snow and roadways became covered with white stuff, the amount in town was less and pavement mainly remained wet.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Connor Clifton Memorial Coyote Hunt volunteers Jonathan Clifton, left, and Russell Gaither await weigh-ins at the conclusion of the event on Sunday, Jan. 19 outside the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
The Summersville branch of the Texas County Library held its seventh annual Princess Tea Story Time on Saturday, Jan. 18. Princess Rachel McGregor reigned during the event and read stories to those attending. Door prizes were awarded and dainty cakes and pink lemonade were served. (submitted photo)
During a recent study on community helpers, the Houston Head Start took a trip to the Houston fire station. The kids toured the station, sat in several fire trucks, learned about the different equipment firefighters use and visited with Fire Chief Robbie Smith. With the students are teacher Sheena Postlewait, family advocate Tiffany Miller and teacher aides Dorothy King and Kerry Brown. (Submitted photo)
Houston Police Department Chief Tim Ceplina, left, and Sgt. Matt Woodmansee stand in front of the agency's new 2019 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Both officers are sporting the department's new look, complete with new bullet-proof tactical vests and lightweight long sleeve shirts, along with updated body cameras and radios.