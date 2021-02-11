There are COVID-19 doses available — for those who qualify — at Texas County Memorial Hospital. 

You must be in an approved tier to receive — such as those 65 and older and those having high risk medical issues. 

It is on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as the vaccine supply remains.

