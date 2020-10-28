The Missouri Department of Corrections is reporting 17 active COVID-19 cases at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking.
There are 10 active staff and seven active inmate cases. There have been 55 recovered, the department said.
Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: October 28, 2020 @ 3:26 pm
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS, CHEROKEE AND CRAWFORD. IN MISSOURI, BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DENT, DOUGLAS, GREENE, HOWELL, JASPER, LAWRENCE, MCDONALD, NEWTON, OREGON, OZARK, SHANNON, STONE, TANEY, TEXAS, WEBSTER AND WRIGHT. * FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE REGION TODAY AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THURSDAY. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM TWO TO THREE INCHES ACROSS THE FLOOD WATCH AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&
The Missouri Department of Corrections is reporting 17 active COVID-19 cases at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking.
There are 10 active staff and seven active inmate cases. There have been 55 recovered, the department said.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.