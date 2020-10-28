COVID-19 CASES

The South Central Correctional Center at Licking is on West Highway 32.

The Missouri Department of Corrections is reporting 17 active COVID-19 cases at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking. 

There are 10 active staff and seven active inmate cases. There have been 55 recovered, the department said. 

