The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Texas County, the Texas County Health Department reported Monday afternoon.
Five new cases were identified since Friday; two were hospitalized. There was good news: Two persons previously in the hospital have returned home, but remain in isolation.
The health department said 10 persons are in isolation at home (including the two dismissed from care) and four hospitalized. All those required admittance to a hospital — are age 65 or older or have underlying health conditions that put them at high risk.
The cumulative total sits at 57 — Nearly all identified since July. The majority of positive COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks are coming from the same household — or close contacts to a positive case, it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.