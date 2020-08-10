CORONAVIRUS

Ten are isolated and four hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Monday, the Texas County Health Department announced.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Texas County, the Texas County Health Department reported  Monday afternoon.

Five new cases were identified since Friday; two were hospitalized. There was good news: Two persons previously in the hospital have returned home, but remain in isolation.

The health department said 10 persons are in isolation at home (including the two dismissed from care) and four hospitalized. All those required admittance to a hospital — are age 65 or older or have underlying health conditions that put them at high risk.

The cumulative total sits at 57 — Nearly all identified since July. The majority of positive COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks are coming from the same household — or close contacts to a positive case, it said.

