Missouri on Saturday reported 40,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,182 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Texas County had 21 cases, unchanged from Friday.
Those numbers are up from the 39,352 cases and 1,178 deaths that were reported on Friday.
