Mercy in Springfield reported Monday the institution is under more stress than at any time since the pandemic began.
It is opening up a second COVID-19 ICU unit and a second step-down unit.
Latest update from @MercySGF 👇, which is at the heart of MO's Delta variant surge - our third wave of the pandemic. I rebuilt my maps/plots for the first time in a week this morning, and you can see how high rates of new cases have coalesced on SW #Missouri and the Ozarks. https://t.co/EWHodMVB84 pic.twitter.com/Pw5o9oA39o— Chris Prener (@chrisprener) July 5, 2021
