Statement from Mercy
To protect patients, the community and our co-workers, hospitals within Mercy Springfield Communities will expand visitor restrictions beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 15.
This includes:
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital
- Mercy Heart Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Orthopedic Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Hospital Aurora
- Mercy Hospital Cassville
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy St. Francis Hospital (Mountain View, Mo.)
Patients can have one visitor per day. Exceptions may be made for those who are near end-of-life.
Only parents will be allowed in our neonatal intensive care unit, and in-person prenatal classes are canceled. You can access online prenatal classes at www.mercy.net/springfieldmoms
Unless they are seeking treatment, no one under age 18 will be permitted in Mercy hospitals or clinics.
At Mercy Hospital Springfield, all visitors should use the main south entrance. Patients can still access valet parking at the Heart Hospital (west) entrance.
All patients coming to the emergency room (ER) in Springfield should continue to follow the signs and use the north entrance of the hospital.
Laboring mothers in Springfield should continue to come in the Mercy Kids entrance, as should patients coming to our St. Jude affiliate clinic. This will separate our pediatric cancer patients, who have weakened immune systems, from the general visitor population.
“We understand this will be an inconvenience for some,” said Vicki Good, chief quality officer for Mercy’s central region. “But we know that putting restrictions like these in place will ultimately lead to fewer COVID-19 infections. We are here to protect the health of our community, and this is just one step in our efforts. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s understanding and compliance.”
Mercy is also making adjustments in its ER to place those with COVID-19 symptoms in a separate waiting and treatment area.
Patients with COVID-19 have a fever, dry cough and may experience shortness of breath. Mercy patients with mild symptoms can access a virtual “e-visit” through MyMercy (www.mymercy.net), which is also available on the app store.
If you have more severe symptoms and suspect you may have the virus, call 417-820-2115 on your way to the ER at Mercy Hospital Springfield. We will be prepared to greet you at the door. For the latest on what Mercy is doing to prepare and respond to COVID-19, please visit www.mercy.net/covid19
