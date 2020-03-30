Dollar General will provide all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases.
Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount. Several are situated in Texas County.
The offer is good until at least April 30 and might be extended, the company said.
