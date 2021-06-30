The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourage people to look for red, white and blue in nature through a holiday hike, bird watching, backyard fun, fishing and other outdoor activities during July, which highlights the country’s Independence Day.
Some suggestions to get started:
•Red Royal Catchfly Flowers.
•Red Male Summer Tanagers.
•White Beard-Tongues or Foxgloves.
•White Great Egrets.
•Blue False Indigos
•Male Indigo Buntings.
Want more information on these and other Missouri plants and animals, including where to find them? Use the handy and helpful MDC online Field Guide at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide.
Want to learn more about birds in Missouri? Check out GreatMissouriBirdingTrail.com for a list of the best-of-the-best places to birdwatch in Missouri and more.
Need suggestions on things to do for outdoor adventures? Find Things to Do with MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities. Offerings include: cycling on trails, backyard nature fun, birdwatching, fishing, camping, floating, outdoor cooking, hiking, hunting, nature photography, wildlife watching and more.
Need to find Places to Go for outdoor adventures? Visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.
