Mark Twain National Forest is asking the public’s help in stopping forest arson.
It has established an anonymous tip line for the public and is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any arsonists responsible for burning forest lands.
Every year, arsonists are responsible for multiple fires throughout the forest; and their actions place citizen’s lives and homes at risk, officials said. Forest arson also endangers the lives of firefighters and can damage favorite hunting spots and wildlife habitat.
Forest Service law enforcement is continuing to offer up to $25,000 for information that leads to arrests and convictions in arson cases. The amount of the reward distributed will depend on the actionable nature of the information provided as determined by Forest Service law enforcement.
Persons with information can call the Mark Twain National Forest arson hotline at 573- 364-1745 and provide the following information:
•Location and time of the fire
•Name of person responsible, if known
•Description of persons observed at the scene
•Description of any vehicles observed at the scene
•Any other pertinent information
Caller’s contact information for reward purposes will be kept confidential, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.