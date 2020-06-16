A Licking man was charged on several offenses during an early Tuesday morning stop by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Jacob A. Danzo, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, seat belt violation and no insurance. 

He was released. 

