A Licking man was charged on several offenses during an early Tuesday morning stop by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jacob A. Danzo, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, seat belt violation and no insurance.
He was released.
