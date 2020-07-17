A Houston woman faces a pair of felony charges after a traffic stop on June 12.

Amie J. Stokes, 42, of 8164 Morton Road, Lot 6, in Houston, is charged with driving while intoxicated – persistent and driving while revoked (both class E felonies).

A Houston Police Department officer reported that at about 5:15 p.m. Stokes was observed driving on U.S. 63. The officer was aware that her driver’s license was revoked, so a traffic stop was initiated.

After making contact with Stokes, the officer reportedly smelled alcohol on her breath and field sobriety tests were conducted.  A test showed a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit.

Stokes had been convicted of three other driving while revoked offenses sine October 2015, according to a report.

She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Her bond is set at $200,000.

