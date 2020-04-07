The Houston City Council on Monday decided to pause any electric disconnections in the city after some residents have lost their jobs and others had employment hours reduced during the rocky economic climate.
The halt will be for the next 30 days, and any penalties will be waived.
The city also is expected to look at utility assistance once sales tax revenue numbers are clear.
