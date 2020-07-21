The Houston board of education heard an update on construction of a new gymnasium last Tuesday and held preliminary discussions on the possible opening of the school year.
Some instruction on campus began Monday for the first time — the start of summer school — since March when the state shutdown schools due to COVID-19.
Administrators have spent lots of time discussing the possible return of students Aug. 24, as well as pouring through guidance from health experts and Missouri Department of Elementary of Secondary Education. The recommendations continue to evolve and a working document being developed by the district continues to be reviewed. Member Darren Ice was vocal that goals in the preliminary draft were unattainable.
The district’s decisions, said Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, are guided by following the best practices, not being too disruptive and keeping students and staff safe. Moss said the district hopes to learn from the small summer session, and it has consulted with other districts out of the area about their findings, too. Additionally, a survey will likely go out this week for feedback on some questions regarding the start of school.
Houston faces the same questions all districts will deal with over the next few weeks — What steps should be taken to mitigate any risk or should the doors be open if cases are escalating?
Some issues are easy to decide: Among them, requiring assigned seating on buses so if a student tests positive, contact tracing becomes easier. Hand sanitizer will be readily available. Moss added, “No one has the answers to this.”
The board will hold a special meeting on 6 p.m. Aug. 4 to assess the situation further.
NEW GYMNASIUM CONSTRUCTION
Construction manager Gary Gentry of Gentry Construction Co. Inc. of Houston said he was pleased with the progress on the in-ground construction of the new gymnasium. Despite rain on 46 of 95 days, workers have made considerable progress, he reported.
Hundreds of yards of concrete have been poured and tons of rebar included.
The steel structure portion of the building is set for delivery next month.
The new 1,500 seat $6.5 million gymnasium is slated for completion sometime next year.
The gym, which covers about 28,000 square feet, also includes two locker rooms with coaches offices, restrooms and showers, a training room, official’s office and a lobby with concessions and restrooms are also included.
The board also discussed potential sponsorship availabilities in the gym.
In other matters, members:
—Hired Julianna Rodgers as middle school head basketball coach for the school year and discussed personnel in closed session.
—Accepted a fuel bid from MFA Oil Inc.
—Received an update on two projects. Bids were opened last week for roof replacements following a hail storm in March. Repairs to HVAC are under way, and the district is examining the possibility of a grant to help with new unit costs.
—Set a public hearing for 5:55 p.m. Aug. 11 before setting the annual tax levy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.