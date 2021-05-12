Services for Madelyn Kay Watson, 77, of West Plains, are 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

The Rev. Bill Jetton was officiate. A private burial will occur at Ozark Cemetery. 

Mrs. Watson, a homemaker, passed away Nov. 22, 2020. 

Survivors include her husband, Jack, of West Plains; daughter, Sonya Jones, of West Plains; and Jaye Watson, of Hot Springs, Ark. 

