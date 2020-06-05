One person was killed early Friday evening in a fall from a bluff in northern Texas County, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. in an area near the end of Highway AF at the Big Piney River.

Several emergency responders arrived at the scene after a report that a man in his 20s had fallen from a cliff near the stream.

At the location were members of the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and firefighters from Roby and Licking. A medical helicopter was turned around after the discovery of the body.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments