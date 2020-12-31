Private family graveside services for Carolee Hutcheson, 95, of Houston, are Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston. 

No visitation is planned. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Houston Education Foundation or Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation. 

