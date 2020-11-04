As I’ve said before many times, it’s just plain fun and interesting to learn the origins of old sayings, odd phrases and terms that are common in the English language.
Here’s the 22nd bunch we’ve explored in this column, and where they might have gotten their beginnings.
•Winning hands down.
The term came from horse racing. A jockey who is far enough ahead can slacken the reins and keep his hands down.
•Bow of a boat or ship.
The most common way of referring to the front end of a ship or boat, the term has the same origin as the English “bough” of a tree (from the Old English bóg, or bóh), which has been in use for more than 1,000 years. The nautical term wasn’t known in English before 1600.
You can remember “bow” as the front, because when you take a bow, you’re leaning forward.
•Stern of a boat or ship.
The most common way of referring to the back end of a ship or boat, the term probably comes from a Scandinavian source, such as Old Norse “stjorn” (“a steering”) related to or derived from “styra” (“to guide”).
Or the word may come from the Old Frisian “stiarne” rudder (which also is related to steering).
In American English, “stern-wheeler” was a type of steamboat.
•OK.
A term that has become an international staple for indicating something is appropriate or acceptable, it probably comes from an abbreviation of “orl korrect,” a humorous form of the phrase “all correct” that was current in the U.S. in the 1830s.
The oldest written references result from its use as a slogan by the Democratic Party during the
Presidential election of 1840. Their candidate, incumbent Martin Van Buren, was nicknamed “Old Kinderhook” (after his birthplace in New York State), and his supporters formed the “OK Club.” That surely helped popularize the term though it didn’t help Van Buren get re-elected (he was beaten by Whig Party nominee William Henry Harrison).
•To beat the band.
As we all know, when something is happening in this manner, it’s happening harder, faster or with more power than normal.
The phrase’s origin is likely Irish. In the mid-1800s, the Irish town of Banagher was a notorious “pocket borough” where most residents were employed by the local lord and voted as he directed (because they were “in his pocket”). It became a standing joke in Parliament to quip, “Well, that beats Banagher!” whenever someone mentioned a pocket borough where every resident was employed by the local lord.
Another possibility involves an Irish minstrel named Bannagher who told fascinating and incredible stories. The saying “that beats Bannagher” became an English favorite for anything amazing or superior.
•Clean as a whistle.
A rather odd old saying that seems to have changed meanings over time.
While we might now consider it as a way of describing the cleanliness of a person or thing, in the early 1800s it referred to something being done completely, entirely or thoroughly. It may have been a replacement for the popular 18th-century phrase, “clear as a whistle,” which alluded to the pure, clean sound of a whistle.
The term might also be related to the whistling sound a sword makes as it cuts through the air.
•Straight skinny.
Of course, when you get this from someone, you get the real story or the truth.
The phrase apparently has a military background and cropped up for the first time during the heat of battle on Bougainville Island (in the Solomon Islands) during World War II when an unidentified marine asked a mate in a foxhole, “Is that the straight skinny?” It is said to have sounded so natural that it stuck and became part of marine vocabulary, and eventually spread through other branches of the U.S. military.
•In spades.
When something happens in this manner, it does so in large quantities, to a high degree, to excess or without restraint.
The expression can be traced back to the early 1900s in the U.S. when bridge was a very popular card game. Spades as the highest-ranking suit and the phrase transfers that status to other forms of extremes.
•Cole slaw.
Or the singular variety, “coleslaw,” the term began being used in the 1700s and stems from the Dutch term “koolsla,” which means cabbage salad (“kool” in Dutch sounds like “cole”). The “cole” part of the phrase (or word) comes from the Latin “colis,” meaning cabbage.
•Hanky-panky.
While it’s now associated mostly with sexual activity, back in the 1800s in England, the term was slang for “trickery.”
It might have been a variation of “hoky-poky,” which referred to deception or fraud, and was itself altered from “hocus-pocus.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.