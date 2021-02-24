Thankfully, we’ve gotten a break from cold weather this week, but how about that Arctic blast that dominated the Ozarks last week and the previous week?
Man, for days on end it seemed like we had all been transported to Siberia or something like that. In response to the situation, the fire in the wood stove in the house where my wife, Wendy, and I reside was burning continuously for about 15 days, and we went through a whole bunch of wood.
In case there was any doubt that it was truly an epic cold snap, the National Weather Service produced a chart showing that several records were set at multiple locations in the Missouri Ozarks.
For example, the high temperature in both Rolla and Springfield on Monday, Feb. 15, was 0.
Meanwhile, Houston made it all the way into positive numbers that same day, with a high of 1 degree. To me, that’s not a “high.” In fact, that would normally be an extremely low number for a low temperature, right?
And of course, there were record lows as well as record low highs. Examples on the chart include minus 9 in Springfield and minus 8 in Joplin on Monday (Feb. 15) and minus 15 in both of those cities on Tuesday (Feb. 16).
On that same Tuesday, many Texas County residents reported readings of minus 11, including me. That’s downright cold. That’s the no-fun, things-become-a-hassle and even potentially dangerous kind of cold.
In all, there were 11 record lows and 8 record low highs recorded between Springfield, Joplin, Rolla and West Plains. That, my friends, is a pretty significant cold snap.
Under such circumstances, many things in a person’s life change out of necessity, and there are some things that become far more difficult or simply can’t be done. Even something like walking transforms from an instinctive act that takes zero thought into a trying operation that potentially means being in harms way, with every step requiring full attention.
But while most humans were doing their best just to make it through the wintry stretch alive and well, some animals turned it into an opportunity to have some frozen fun. For example, our dogs Gertie (the Permapup) and Scotty (the Scottie).
In the 10-inch deep layer of white stuff, Gertie would act like a snowplow, creating several strategically located reusable trails that zigged and zagged around the house and in the nearby woods. The 10-year-old Corgi’s height and weight are just right for the job, and she seems to love doing it. And when the sun comes out, Gertie will just settle down in the snow and soak up the rays – even if the temperature is in the teens.
Meanwhile, Scotty bounds around in the white stuff like he’s on a pogo stick, and he enjoys the heck out of burying his ample snout in it until he ends up with a white beard made of dozens of little ice balls clinging to his wiry black hair.
Speaking of temperatures in the teens, it was kind of weird when it “warmed up” to about 17 one day in the middle of last week. I don’t recall any time in my life when a temperature that low felt so warm, but danged if it didn’t. And everyone seemed to agree on that point, and I heard a lot of people talking about it.
Anyway, I feel like the February 2021 Ozarks Arctic Blast gave all of us who live in the region a glimpse of what it must be like to live in places where extreme cold is commonplace for several months each year, like Nome, Alaska, or Whitehorse, Yukon. Personally, I’m OK with a glimpse now and then, but I can’t imagine actually residing in that kind of environment and I don’t think I want any part of it. That would probably sound kind of wimpy to the folks who call such places home, but I’m OK with that, too.
They can have the extreme cold, and I’ll just hang out here where there are typically four legitimate seasons. Yep, I’ll take the summer heat and humidity, the occasional flooding and a periodic Arctic blast, as opposed to spending so many of my days in a deep freeze.
As my wife sometimes says, “It doesn’t matter if it’s 10 or minus 10, when it’s that cold it’s just cold.” I tend to agree. It’s not easy to really feel the difference between, like, 5 degrees and minus 5.
It just feels cold. Too cold.
